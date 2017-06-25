The video will start in 8 Cancel

The victim of a shocking attack in Greenhead Park has told police he believes he has identified his attacker in a photo.

Aston Collins, 20, of Edgerton was kicked in the head and suffered a broken jaw when he was attacked by a teenage boy on Wednesday afternoon.

And just 24 hours later Aston’s friend, who witnessed what happened, took this picture of a teenager at Greenhead Park which matches the description of Aston’s attacker.

The photo, which the Examiner has pixillated for legal reasons, shows a boy walking with an older man, carrying a school bag and a distinctive blue cast on his arm.

Aston, who is undergoing surgery this week on his jaw, has now shared the photo with the police who are investigating what has happened.

PC Paul Campbell of Huddersfield Police said: “We are investigating a serious offence and are enquires are ongoing. We will update our findings of the photo taken as part of the investigation. At this stage I cannot disclose any further information regarding this image.”

Aston is struggling to talk about what happened but his mum Kellie Collins has spoken out as she wants his attacker – believed to be a 14-year-old boy – brought to justice.

Kellie said: “It was one kick that caused all this damage.

“His jaw is broken and he has two fractures to his cheek. His nose is still bleeding on and off and it’s four days since the attack.

“The surgeons wanted to operate but they need to wait for the swelling to go down.

“His jaw needs to be pinned and a metal plate inserted in his cheek.

“He’s traumatised by what’s happened and doesn’t understand why this lad attacked him.”

She added: “We just want the boy caught. Someone must know who he is. We don’t want this to happen to someone else.”

Police confirmed the attack happened at 4.30pm on Wednesday, June 21.

The suspect is described as an Asian male, aged 14, 5ft 6in, medium build with short brown hair. He had a blue cast on his arm and was carrying a black school bag and school kit.

Anyone with any information should contact Kirklees CID on 101 quoting crime number 13170286357 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.