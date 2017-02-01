Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Your memories of playing in Greenhead Park as far back as the 1940s came flooding back following our nostalgia gallery of photographs.

Readers recalled playing ‘hide and seek’ among the rhododendron bushes, enjoying their first kiss and splashing in the paddling pool.

Here are a selection of memories posted on the Examiner Facebook page:

Sheila Green recalled playing in Greenhead Park in the 1940s: “All my childhood summers were spent in Greenhead Park. Taking my ‘cozzie’ and towel to splash around in the paddling pool.

“Making ‘dens’ and playing at ‘houses’ in the rhododendron bushes (when the park keeper wasn’t around).

“Taking part in the annual talent spotting competition, and never winning! When a little older, frequent visits to the tennis courts to play with my dad and friends. Many happy memories!”

Richard Hill said: “Playing ‘hide and seek’ in the rhododendron bushes. And yes there was a boating lake up towards the war memorial, as well as the paddling pool. Lovely memories. A few years ago I stayed in a lovely old Edgerton hotel opposite the park - and walked in the park before we left - so much smaller than I remember, bit still lovely.”

Kate Murray recalled: “The ‘Holidays at Home’ events were great, they went on for the full six weeks of the holidays and finished with the fireworks display - the two tanks shooting at each other were my favourite. We were never bored and used to spend all day of every day playing there.”

Sylvia Gill said: “Singing on stage at the talent spotting competition on the outdoor theatre; going to the circus and standing outside watching people going in and wishing we could join them. Eventually they let us in for free! Saw an elephant for the first time - lovely memories.”

John Hood recalled “the Lord Mayor’s parade, when the town came together for a great show of majorettes, cubs, scouts and guides plus many more great things... what do we have now? NOTHING, can’t remember the last time I went to the park.”

Lisa Buck said: “I remember looking out for the board appearing at the park gates with the events programme for the summer. Such a shame this no longer happens.”

Andy Taylor said: “Trolley bus to town to the old Upperhead Row bus station, smell the coffee from the shop, up to the park for a paddle and an ice cream then to the greenhouse to look at all the different plants. Sunday day out in the 60s.”

Claire Irving remembered “dancing on the stage and riding Mr Wooler’s horses and donkeys.”

Jan Sykes said: “Being one of the last ones still in the paddling pool, sitting on the pipe in the middle laughing at my Dad wanting me to get out. Miss you Dad.”

Kate McMorris said “my first kiss!” but didn’t elaborate further!

Hannah Doyle said: “Getting the bus from Outlane with my grandma in the school holidays. Such a beautiful park. I remember her encouraging me to make friends in the park so she could sit.”