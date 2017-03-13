Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A disused mill is up for auction with a £150,000-plus guide price.

Gate Head Mill, which occupies a picturesque valley location at Gate Head Lane, Greetland, comes under the hammer at the auction on Thursday April 7, at the Cedar Court Hotel, Ainley Top.

The stone-built, three-storey mill provides 16,500sq ft of floorspace on a site extending more than an acre and includes a mill dam.

In May 2013, the property received planning permission from Calderdale Council to convert the mill to create five town houses with 17 parking spaces.

The plan included demolishing parts of the mill in the worst state of repair and creating front and rear gardens for each of the four-bedroomed town houses. The application drew objections from residents concerned about the impact on traffic, parking and a nearby bridleway.

Property agent Walker Singleton, which is staging the auction, said the building could accommodate various alternative schemes or layouts subject to a revised planning application.

Alternatively, the property offered potential for demolition, stone reclamation and a new build scheme subject to planning consent.

The mill is one of 30 lots for sale at the auction, which also includes the former crown court building at Princess Street in Huddersfield.