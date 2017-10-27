The video will start in 8 Cancel

Burglars raided a new Greggs store twice – within just hours of it opening for the first time.

The bakery’s new branch on Fountain Court Retail Park in Liversedge was hit twice overnight on Thursday after the window was smashed.

Police were called to the scene but the culprits had made off in a getaway vehicle.

It’s not known what was used to smash the window or whether anything was taken.

The store officially opened on Thursday – about 12 hours before being struck by the burglars.

A Greggs spokesman said: “The shop was broken into twice last night including the shop front being smashed. It’s closed today (Friday) but will re-open tomorrow.”

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers were called to reports of a burglary at a commercial premises on Huddersfield Road, which occurred at around 7.35pm.

"The suspects gained entry by forcing their way through glass at the front of the premises. They made off from the scene in a vehicle in the direction of Heckmondwike. It is not known if they have taken any property at this time.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with information should contact police via 101.

The new Greggs is on the retail park next to the Sainsbury’s Local store just down from the Fountain traffic lights at Roberttown.