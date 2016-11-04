Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A four-car smash resulted in standstill traffic with delays of up to an hour and a half on the M62 on Friday afternoon.

The accident near junction 24 at Ainley Top meant traffic chaos on both sides of the motorway.

Queues as long as 11 miles snaked back towards Bradford on the westbound carriageway, while traffic built up on the opposite side as people slowed down to look.

Tailbacks resulted after two of the four lanes were closed following a collision involving four cars shortly before 1pm. One lane was re-opened at 2.25pm.

Police said they were called to the scene at 12.57pm to reports of a collision involving a red Corsa, a black Kia Rio, a Mercedes A Class and a VW Scirocco.

No-one was hurt but damage was caused to all the vehicles.