A woman threatened charity shop staff as she struggled to cope on the anniversary of her daughter’s death.

Denise Lamb, of Hill Top Estate in Heckmondwike, appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court yesterday in custody.

She admitted using threatening behaviour at the Pass It On charity shop on two occasions.

The 53-year-old also pleaded guilty to stealing a tricycle from the Heckmondwike store.

On September 9 Lamb, a regular customer at the High Street shop, attended and asked for her money back for a vase.

She began to swear at a member of staff and was arrested and bailed.

Then on Tuesday (September 13) this week she entered the store again.

Prosecutor Bill Astin explained: “She came in asking for a refund for the same vase and began shouting and swearing.

“Then she was asked to leave but got into the loading area, selected a red tricycle and said she was taking that in payment for the vase.”

The Huddersfield court heard that the tricycle was later returned to the store by Lamb’s partner.

Paul Blanchard, mitigating, explained that his client’s daughter took her own life and while in prison.

The incidents at the charity shop were at the time of the anniversary of her death and birthday which were in the same week.

Mr Blanchard added: “There are significant triggers and stress active for her at the moment.”

District Judge Michael Fanning deferred Lamb’s sentencing until December 12.

In the meantime she must not commit any further offences and has to comply with her mental health treatment.