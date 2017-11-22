Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A grieving mum says she caught a ghost that looked just like ‘the girl from The Ring’ peering into her toddler’s empty pram.

Francesca Riley, from Dewsbury , was at a friend’s house when she spotted what looked like the vengeful horror figure Samara standing over 18-month-old Phoebe’s pram.

The haunting photo shows the pram stood in front of the door with a translucent figure crouching over it dressed in white with long black hair.

The supermarket assistant, who tragically miscarried her twins just two weeks ago, says that since publishing the photo, mediums have suggested it was a guardian angel or one of her babies.

However the 24-year-old is adamant the ghostly figure was too scary to be anything positive and believes the ghoul has the appearance of the girl from The Ring and also Regan from the Exorcist.

Francesca said: “I’m terrified of all things to do with ghosts and I couldn’t even run out of the room because the figure was stood by the door.

“It’s attracted quite a lot of attention from ghost experts. Some have messaged me saying it’s a guardian angel because I lost my babies last Monday, but I still think it’s the girl from The Ring. She was too scary to be an angel.

“The spirit looked like the little girl from the films. Other people we have shown it to have said it looks like a little girl or woman. Some have even said they think it’s a cat.

“I was at my friend Danielle’s house and she’d gone pick up our takeaway. My daughter was asleep in another room and the pram was by the entrance.

“I was playing with the camera facing the other way when I saw something in the image.

“I took a picture and looked at it and thought ‘oh my god, that looks like a little girl’. Then I looked at that side of the room again but nothing was there.”

On November 6, Francesca suffered a miscarriage after losing her two twins earlier on in her pregnancy.

Her first baby passed away at 7 weeks, while its siblings also tragically lost its life a week later.

The single mum has now received information from paranormal investigators who claim the little girl was a previous tenant of the area, which used to be the site of an old mill.

They told Francesca that the girl lived centuries ago and was called Lily who reportedly can still be seen searching the apartment block for her dead family.

Francesca said: “I do believe in the supernatural but it’s just strange to see it through the camera and not with my own eyes.

“The apartment building where my friend lives used to be an old mill that has been converted into flats. A medium got in touch with me to say it could be a little girl called Lily coming for her parents.

“At first I thought it must be a shadow but when I looked closer at the image it definitely looked like a little girl ghost.”