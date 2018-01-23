Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Your chance to grill Kirklees councillors about their policies, budgets and cuts has arrived.

Kirklees Council is likely to reveal millions more in cuts when its draft budget for 2018/19 is revealed next week.

While the budget is still up for debate, members of the public are being invited to hear from the council’s finance chief and ask questions of local politicians.

Councillors are looking for views on their budget priorities ahead of the town hall budget setting meeting on February 14.

Those taking part include Clr Shabir Pandor (Labour Deputy Leader), Clr John Taylor (Conservative Deputy Leader), Clr Nicola Turner (Liberal Democrats Leader) and Clr Andrew Cooper (Green Party Leader).

Councillor Shabir Pandor, Deputy Leader of Kirklees Council, said: “Kirklees Council continues to face tough financial challenges.

“The amount of money we receive to provide local services is decreasing at a time when demand for some activities is rising.

“This means we need to make changes to what we do and the way we do it.

“We know that many people are worried about how these changes will affect local families and communities across Kirklees, so we want to make sure that you can ask your questions ahead of this year’s budget setting meeting.”

Participants will hear about the council’s current budget position, what’s happened over the last few years, and they will then have the chance to put questions to the councillors present.

The event is on Thursday, January 25 from 7pm to 8.30pm at Huddersfield Town Hall.

Anyone wishing to take part can register by visiting: www.kirkleesbudget2018.eventbrite.com or by calling 01484 221000 and asking for Jackie Ingham.

People can also follow the debate online via Kirklees Council’s webcast and official Twitter accounts.