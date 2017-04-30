Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of the most controversial housing proposals in Kirklees is now set to become a reality.

A 95-home plan at Grimescar Valley in Huddersfield has been given the go-ahead, much to the anger of many.

Campaigners lost a long battle to protect the scenic valley from developers in July 2015.

Twenty two months on and developers Harron Homes now have the green light to build on two plots of open countryside off Burn Road in Birchencliffe .

The Leeds-based firm has opted to build just under half the number of homes it was given outline approval for.

It is thought the difficult site, which features two mine shafts, a dyke and steep gradients, has led to the plan being radically scaled back.

Before councillors sanctioned the proposal, members of the public spoke against the idea with one saying: “When are you going to make a stand?”

Peter Schofield said about 1,000 homes had been built in the area in the last seven years.

Urging the Strategic Planning Committee to turn this one down, he claimed traffic was becoming “gridlocked” and air pollution was a huge concern.

“You’re already well above the EU rates (for air pollution)” he claimed.

“When are you going to make a stand? When are you going to say enough’s enough?

“You’ve got every reason to do that because the pollution these new houses cause with the traffic is growing and growing. Children are walking to school and they’re breathing in this toxic mixture.

“In Outlane and Lindley wards we have the highest level of chest complaints for children.”

Clr Andrew Pinnock said an ‘Air Quality Action Zone’ was being proposed for the Ainley Top roundabout area.

“Clearly there is a problem already without this development,” he said.

Lib Dem Clr Pinnock said the plan should be deferred until an investigation on the air quality had been done.

His move was supported by Holme Valley Tory Clr Ken Simms but other members did not go along with delaying.

A Kirklees environmental official acknowledged air quality was poor in the area but said they had no problem with the proposal specifically making it any worse.

Councillors then voted to approve the homes on the proviso that planning officials attempted to boost the number of affordable homes included and mitigate the air quality issues.

A timescale for the start of the development is not yet know but a Kirklees highways official said construction traffic would not be allowed to use the Burn Road route to Halifax Road as it had “shocking sight lines.”