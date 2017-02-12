Snow on Greenfield Road above Holmfirth by @RichardHudds

Video will play in

Watch this video again

The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A dreary cold and wet weekend ended with plummeting temperatures and snow on the higher ground around Huddersfield.

Drivers heading home on Sunday afternoon found themselves having to negotiate snow-covered roads and treacherous conditions.

Driving conditions were tricky in Holme Moss, Greenfields, High Flatts, Birdsedge and Scapegoat Hill as the villages were covered by a blanket of snow.

Over the hills around Holmfirth conditions deteriorated quickly with Greenfield Road turning slushy and icy.

Kirklees Council had its gritters out for much of the day on Sunday.

The council tweeted: “We’ve had gritters out all day on the high ground. We’ll be doing a full grit of the priority route again at 5pm. Be safe if you’re out.”

The snow wasn’t expected to stick around as milder air is heading in this week, though another cold blast could come back for next weekend.