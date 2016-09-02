The landfill site off Lane Side Lane, Kirkheaton, viewed from Cockley Hill Lane, near Hilltop, Kirkheaton.

Calderdale is one of England’s dump hotspots with nearly 300 disused landfill sites.

An analysis of records kept by the Environment Agency has revealed the number of disused dumps across the country with Calderdale standing out as having the fourth highest rate nationally.

The records show that there are 1,282 former landfill sites across West Yorkshire – that’s 5.6 for every 10,000 people living in the area compared to a national average of 3.4 per 10,000. In Kirklees there are 222 – that’s 5.1 for every 10,000 people.

Inert waste, which does not decompose, was the most likely type to be contained in these sites with 929 (72.5%) of them containing it

Half the sites in West Yorkshire contained commercial waste, and 110 contained liquid sludge.

Calderdale had the highest rate of former landfills across West Yorkshire with 284 sites being at least partially located within the area’s boundaries.

This means that there are 13.6 disused dumps for every 10,000 people in Calderdale – the fourth highest rate in the country.

The old entrance to the former quarry, now a landfill site off Lane Side Lane, Kirkheaton.

Across England and Wales the Environment Agency holds records for 19,699 landfill sites no longer in use.

It says there was no legislation regulating waste disposal in the UK prior to 1948. The first specific law was the Control of Pollution Act 1974.

Local authorities are now expected to provide detailed logs of landfill sites and hand them over to the Environment Agency.

The earliest landfill site present in the database was in Derby at the former Qualcast site in Sunnyhill. It received its licence in 1899 and ceased accepting waste in January 1991.

Disused landfill sites present a potential health hazard to the UK with research commissioned by the Environment Agency earlier this year highlighting that erosion in coastal areas could be especially problematic.

Kate Spencer, an environmental geochemist at Queen Mary University of London, who led the research, said: “Our findings show that, in the event of erosion, there would be serious environmental consequences due to the level of contaminants. You would be likely to see significant effects on local animals and plants, from mortality to reductions in fertility. There would also be consequences for bathing waters.”

Area // Number of landfill sites (rate per 10,000 people)

Calderdale // 284 (13.6)

Bradford // 325 (6.1)

Kirklees // 222 (5.1)

Leeds // 355 (4.6)

Wakefield // 126 (3.8)