Solicitors acting for the family of Mohammed Yassar Yaqub have apparently posted a series of comments on social media which are critical of police.

Khan Solicitors, based in Bradford, has posted several comments on its public Facebook page in the days since Mr Yaqub was shot dead in what police described as a “pre-planned” operation at Ainley Top.

On Tuesday, the firm posted the question: “‘Pre-planned operation’ or pre-planned assassination? We demand answers now! #Justice4YassarYaqub’.”

Yesterday the firm posted: “Why were the police not wearing body cameras? #Justice4YassarYaqub.”

Underneath the post the firm replied to a man who said “law abiding citizens don’t care why” by posting this response: “Wrong, you mean you don’t care.

“In the current digital climate one would expect all officers to wear cameras.

“For the administration of justice and to clear any ambiguity and, most importantly, for the officer’s own safety!”

The firm said on Facebook last night that it had contacted the Home Affairs Select Committee, the Chief Constable and the Police and Crime Commissioner of West Yorkshire “ in relation to the concerns of the Yaqub family. We will update, once we have received a response. #Justice4YassarYaqub.”

The Examiner asked the firm to comment further but no response has been received.