Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Several guns have been handed in already during a weapons amnesty in West Yorkshire.

The amnesty is running until November 26 and police will also accept all weapons including knives, ammunition and other offensive weapons.

Kirklees Rural Police tweeted out this photograph over the weekend of several guns, saying: “These are just some of the weapons that have been handed in as part of our weapons surrender. If you have any weapons that you’d like to surrender, you have until Sunday 26 November.

The initiative aims to avoid weapons getting into the wrong hands and being used in crime.

There have been a spate of gun-related incidents in Huddersfield in recent months leading to arrests.

Police say many weapons are held in innocence and ignorance of their illegality or are overlooked and forgotten in people’s homes.

The surrender gives people the chance to dispose of them by taking them to a local police station and handing it in.

Police are also keen to hear from anyone who may have information about the illegal possession of firearms including ammunition and is seeking help to identify so-called ‘safe’ houses where they may be held.

During the campaign those surrendering firearms, ammunition, knives and other offensive weapons will not face prosecution for simply possessing these weapons and they can remain anonymous.

This is the latest in a series of successful similar initiatives held by West Yorkshire Police in recent years with hundreds of guns and other weapons being handed in.

You can taken weapons to Huddersfield, Dewsbury or Halifax police stations between 8am and 10pm Monday to Friday and 8am to 8pm on Saturday and Sunday.