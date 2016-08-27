SALENDINE NOOK

Burglars stole tools from a shed on the Celandine Avenue allotments on August 20 at 6.50pm. Later in the evening, at 9pm, thieves damaged fencing, entered a shed and defecated on the floor.

CUMBERWORTH

Guns and a car were stolen from a home on Intake Lane on August 20. Burglars used a log splitter in the garden to smash the window and gain access to the home, which they searched before leaving with the keys to a gun cabinet and a vehicle parked outside. Suspects have been arrested by the police.

HOLMFIRTH

A handbag was snatched from the boot of a car on Gibriding Lane on August 17, after a thief smashed the rear windscreen to gain access.

Jewellery was stolen from a home in Station Road by burglars who accessed a bathroom window with a ladder belonging to a neighbour on August 22.

UPPER CUMBERWORTH

A Daihatsu Fourtrak car was stolen from the car park of the Star Inn, on Barnsley Road, Upper Cumberworth, on August 21 at 10pm.

CLAYTON WEST

Headlights were taken from a Land Rover Discovery left parked and locked on the driveway of a house in Albert Road, Clayton West at 5.35pm on August 17.

LEPTON

Burglars broke in through the rear UPVC windows of a property on Botany Lane, Lepton, at about 11.15am on August 22. They made an untidy search of the premises and made off with vehicle documents, vehicle keys, jewellery and cash in sterling, Euros and US dollars.

OUTLANE

A woman saw thieves rifling through the boot of her car as it was parked on New Hey Road while she was in a nearby shop on August 22. She approached the car and the thieves made off in a nearby vehicle at 8.20pm.

GOLCAR

A Honda ACT125 motor scooter was stolen from Manor Road on August 19.Burglars removed the hinges on a shed door on Ashford Park and stole power tools on August 21.

MILNSBRIDGE

Thieves stole a satnav from the glove compartment of an unlocked Hyundai coupe car on Royd Street on August 17.

A Ford Mondeo was stolen from the driveway of a property on Lockbridge Way by unknown means on August 21. The vehicle was later found by the owner with slight damage to the rear.

LINTHWAITE

Both offside tyres of a Saab 93 were slashed as it was parked on Manchester Road at 5pm on August 22.

In unrelated investigations, police would like to speak to the people pictured in the image gallery below. The people pictured in the images may be witnesses as well as suspects. If you recognise anyone, contact police on 101 quoting the reference number on the image caption.