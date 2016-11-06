The video will start in 8 Cancel

Police are investigating suspected gun attacks in two Dewsbury residential streets.

Armed officers were called to Selbourne Avenue in Savile Town at 8pm on Saturday to reports that three shots had been fired at a house.

Later it emerged that shots had also been fired at the window of a ground floor flat in Tweedale Gardens, Westtown.

Police are now investigating whether the two attacks are linked. No one was believed to be hurt in either incident.

What appear to be bullet-shaped holes are clearly visible on the window of the Westtown flat.

Forensic teams were combing the flat for clues on Sunday while armed police were seen in Selbourne Avenue during the day.

It is understood the investigation is being handled by West Yorkshire’s Police specialist crime unit, the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.

A police spokesman said that enquiries were underway to determine whether the two attacks were linked.

He said three people were arrested on Saturday night but it was not known whether they remained in police custody.