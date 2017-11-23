Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A homeowner has told how part of her house came crashing down as winds of up to 70mph battered Huddersfield.

Retired teacher Linda Eastwood was watching TV at her home in Golcar at 5pm on Wednesday when she heard a slight shaking sound.

She said: “I have had the odd coping stone fall off in the past and thought that something had fallen from the roof.

“I looked out back and front and could see that something had happened. I looked out of my landing window and there was this heap of masonry. My friend Les Nutton came and had a look and said: ‘Your gable has gone.’

“The highways people from Kirklees Council said the road next door to my home – Manor Road – would have to be fenced off while repairs were undertaken though I don’t know how long it will take. I’m just thankful no one was passing at the time.

“Unfortunately, at least three people have been unable to get their cars out. At first I thought the accident must have happened because some faulty cement had been used but one of the engineers said apparently these type of things are not uncommon.

“What happens is that as the wind comes up it gets funnelled. I’ve lived here for 15 years and I don’t recall the wind ever being so strong as it was that night.”

Examiner weather expert Paul Stevens described the winds as a “steady gale” with speeds of up to 65-70mph.