Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Plans for a gym and roof terrace at a listed Lindley property have been unveiled.

Fieldhead, off Lidget Street, is to become a wedding venue and restaurant with guest bedrooms.

But the applicant, Bankgate, is now seeking planning permission for several new ideas.

They want a gym instead of a beauty room, which will be sited in a new single-storey extension at the Grade II listed property.

Bankgate also want a roof terrace to be created for wedding guests, with a new spiral staircase leading to the terrace.

The developer also wants to bring the building’s cellar back into use as a cellar bar.

The new plans feature in a modified planning application to Kirklees Council.

In it Bankgate say: “As the scheme has progressed and further consideration has been given to its functioning as a wedding venue and restaurant... various changes have appeared necessary.”

Bankgate already has planning permission to convert the Lidget Street building into a wedding venue and restaurant with bedrooms and car parking.

Work is already underway at the site. Last year the Examiner reported that a blaze ripped through the front of the former children’s home. The fire in the roof caused it to fall in.