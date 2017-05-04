Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

May The Fourth is Star Wars Day and a chain of gyms has launched a Jedi workout – and it includes lightsabres.

Gym chain David Lloyd is offering exercise sessions to celebrate the most successful movie series of all time.

And it’s out with the leotards and dumbbells and in with Jedi robes and lightsabres.

It sounds daft as C-3PO but it’s also a fun way to get a healthy sweat on.

(Photo: David Lloyd)

The sessions are being run at selected David Lloyd gyms – the nearest being at Old Trafford, Manchester, and Hull Road, York.

Sessions in Manchester will take place at 11am for adults, with family sessions for those with children aged five to 11 at 4.30pm and 5pm, and over-11s at 6pm.

May 4 is now celebrated as Star Wars Day all over the world, evolving from the film series’ immortal phrase: ‘May the force be with you’.