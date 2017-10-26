Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A gypsy who “made no effort whatsoever” to comply with his court order has been jailed.

Adam Csaszar was sentenced to 100 hours of unpaid work following his conviction for driving whilst disqualified.

He was caught when police in Dewsbury town centre pulled him over as his passengers were not wearing seat belts and discovered that he was a banned driver.

The 20-year-old was handed the community order in March last year but showed up for only his one hour induction appointment.

Probation staff sent out letters about his missed appointments, translated into his native Hungarian language.

He had already been told to work extra hours of unpaid work due to a previous breach but still had 111 hours outstanding.

His solicitor Zahid Majeed explained that his client’s nomadic lifestyle made it difficult for him to comply with the court order.

He said: “He’s a gypsy and his family move around a fair bit.

“They initially lived in Dewsbury but he and his family were evicted.

“Then they returned to Hungary and didn’t return to Huddersfield until a month ago.

“He accepts that he could have contacted probation to communicate these difficulties to them.”

District Judge Michael Fanning jailed Csaszar, currently living at an address in Sheffield, for eight weeks.

He told him: “This is an order that’s now 18 months old and you’ve not done any of it.

“There has been no effort whatsoever to comply with this punishment.”