Hade Edge estate plan: 'It's the wrong housing in the wrong place'

Plans for a new housing estate which could increase the size of a quiet Holme Valley village by one third has been dubbed “unsustainable, excessive and opportunistic.”

At a public meeting on Tuesday, Hade Edge residents and Colne Valley MP Jason McCartney slammed Jones Homes’ plan to build 66 houses in Hade Edge.

The development, comprising three, four and five-bedroom houses and a convenience shop, would increase the size of the village by more than a third.

Hade Edge, which currently has about 180 homes, has drainage problems and very limited public transport.

The hilltop village has poor internet access and is on the edge of the gas and electricity network making it difficult to connect utilities to the new estate.

Villagers dubbed the proposal “unsustainable, excessive and opportunistic” while Mr McCartney said the estate was “the wrong housing in the wrong place.”

A member of Hade Edge Fight for the Fields, which is fighting the development, said: “It is clear that Holme Valley South is under siege from opportunistic national property developers who have no stake in our communities or countryside.

“Hade Edge is the latest village to be targeted in a drive to maximise new ‘roof count’ despite the devastating impact on environment and infrastructure.

“As villagers, we’re not opposed to measured local development, but the overwhelming feeling here is that what’s being proposed is excessive in scale, disproportionately increasing the size of the village. It’s unsustainable.

“This can only have a negative impact on Hade Edge, so our meeting was a show of solidarity in opposition to this proposal. We will fight together to protect our fields.”

Conservative MP Mr McCartney said it was unfair that green land was being considered when there were brownfield sites in the Holme Valley.

He added that the plan did not include sufficient affordable housing.

Mr McCartney said: “There are brownfield sites ready at Thirstin Mills, Honley, and at the old Brook dyeworks in Meltham.

“There is some affordable housing but the majority of the homes are not affordable.

“It’s the wrong housing in the wrong place.”

Kirklees councillors will decide on Jones Homes’ plan after a public consultation ends on September 7.