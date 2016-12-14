Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been banned from seeing his estranged wife after threatening to throw acid in her face and strangling her.

The row between Hafees Ibrahim and his wife erupted after she refused his repeated requests for money.

Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard that at one point the 36-year-old grabbed a knife.

Ibrahim, of Springwood Hall Gardens in Huddersfield, was found guilty of assault following a trial.

Adam Walker, prosecuting, said that the attack happened at his former marital home in Harpe Inge, Dalton, on July 24.

He said that his wife Kayat Lamadi was at home at the time when he came home from work in a bad mood.

Mr Walker said: “They argued over money.

“He repeatedly asked her to transfer money to his account but she was not prepared to do so.”

Mrs Lamadi sat on the stairs where Ibrahim again requested some money from her, raising his hand as if he was going to hit her.

Mr Walker told magistrates: “He told her that if she left him he would pour acid on her face.

“Then he ran towards her, grabbed hold of her neck and strangled her so she had trouble breathing.”

Mrs Lamadi broke free and ran to the bedroom where she barricaded herself inside by putting a chair in front of the door.

Magistrates were told that at one point during the row, Ibrahim grabbed a knife from the kitchen drawer and put it in his back pocket.

Ibrahim pleaded not guilty to assault but was found guilty following a trial at the Huddersfield court on November 22.

He maintained that he had done nothing wrong and denied having a knife on him at the time.

Magistrates sentenced him to a 12-month community order including 120 hours of unpaid work.

They made a restraining order for two years.

This includes a ban on Ibrahim contacting his wife, except via a third party to arrange child contact.

He was also barred from going to the marital home.

Finally, magistrates ordered him to pay £310 court costs and £85 victim surcharge.