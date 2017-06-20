Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If your hairdresser is generous enough to offer you a glass of champagne with your haircut they could be risking a £20,000 fine.

And if your hairdresser is particular generous and gives away free booze to all customers every time they have a trim that stylist could end up with a spell in prison.

According to the law any premises that sells or gives away alcoholic drinks must have a licence from the council.

And the owner of any premises selling or giving away booze without a licence can find himself or herself with a £20,000 fine or up to six months in jail.

While the chances of a prosecution for a small act of kindness are minimal police have warned that it may count as a criminal offence.

According to The Mirror Staffordshire Police had been warning businesses about the seemingly innocuous but illegal practice.

Insp Paul Prenter, from Staffordshire Police, said: “Providing alcohol to customers without a licence is a breach of section 136 of the Licensing Act and is a criminal offence.

“Please ensure your business is not giving alcohol to customers, otherwise our licensing officers will be in touch and it could result in a hefty fine for your business.

“Alternatively if you do wish to continue the practice, please contact your local council.”