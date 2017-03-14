Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Many parents don’t know what age their children can sign up for social media.

A survey of adults carried out for the NSPCC found that 53% of respondents were unaware that social media sites like Facebook and Snapchat require users to be over the age of 13.

And shockingly 20% thought there were no age requirements at all.

The NSPCC is urging social media companies to make age restrictions much clearer on sign-up pages and is offering advice to families to help keep children safe online and away from online bullying, inappropriate content or grooming.

So what are the age rules on social media?

Facebook: Age 13 and creating an account with false info is a violation of Facebook’s terms, which includes accounts registered on the behalf of someone under 13.

Instagram: Age 13, but Instagram doesn’t ask users to specify their age, and there are many younger children who use the service, often with their parents’ permission. Parents can set their child’s page to private and anyone who wants to see your child’s posts will have to send your child a follower request which they can then approve or ignore.

Snapchat: The minimum age is 13. Snapchat asks for a date of birth when you download it, and if your birthday indicates you’re under 13 you’re not allowed to use the app.

Twitter: Age 13, plus there is an age screening service which is a way for brands and others to determine online whether a follower meets a minimum age requirement.

WhatsApp: Age 13.

Claire Lilley, NSPCC Head of Online Safety, said: “Age restrictions need to reflect the content and conduct possible on each site and be crystal clear to parents and their younger users. And platforms need to work harder to protect children and young people, building in child safety to the design of each site.”

“Parents can be proactive by having conversations with their children about online safety as soon as they start using the internet.

“The NSPCC’s Net Aware service can give practical tips such as how to switch on parental controls, or manage privacy settings.”

The Net Aware website, run in partnership with O2, offers parents useful information about each social network, including the age guidance for users.

The service, at www.net-aware.org.uk , works with over 500 parents and carers, and 1,725 young people to review social networks, apps and games that children use.