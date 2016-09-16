Once kids go back to school in September, it's not long before they're looking ahead to the next school holiday!
We've got the dates for your diary for the next school year in Kirklees , for half-term holidays, the Christmas break, Easter and the six-week holidays.
Whether you're planning a family holiday or a relaxing break at home, here are the school term dates for Kirklees:
- Autumn half-term: Schools break up on Friday October 21 and return on Monday October 31.
- Christmas holidays: Schools break up on Friday December 6 and return on Tuesday January 3. Some schools may have a training day on the January 3 and return on January 4.
- Spring half term: Schools break up Friday February 17 and return on Monday February 27.
- Easter holidays: Schools break up on Friday April 7 and return on Monday April 24. Easter Sunday is April 16.
- Summer half term: Schools break up on Friday May 26 and return to school on Monday June 5 — some schools may have a training day on June 5.
- Summer holidays: Schools break up on Tuesday July 25 and return for the new school year on Monday September 4.