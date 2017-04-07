Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Elland is set to lose another bank.

Halifax, part of Lloyds Banking Group, will close its branch at Southgate on Tuesday, August 15.

It follows a decision by Barclays to close its branch in the same street on Friday, July 7.

A Halifax spokesman said efforts would be made to redeploy staff affected, who would also have the opportunity of being considered for voluntary redundancy.

He apologised to customers for any inconvenience caused. Customers at Elland will have their accounts realigned to the Halifax branch at Commercial Street, Halifax. A branch of the Halifax is also available at Woolshops in Halifax while Elland post office can also be used for day-to-day banking.

The spokesman: “We have made the difficult decision to close this branch. This branch has been identified for closure because of the changing way customers choose to bank with us. The majority of customers also now regularly use alternative branches or use other ways to bank such as online and telephone banking to complete their banking needs.”

He said: “It is our aim to try and redeploy all colleagues affected by this announcement, and who wish to remain with the business, into an alternative role. Colleagues at Elland branch will also be able to indicate an interest in being considered for voluntary redundancy.”