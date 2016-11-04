Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An abusive thug who forced his partner to learn chess, took control of her finances and assaulted her has been the first in West Yorkshire to be convicted under new coercive control laws.

Graham O’Shea, from Halifax, “intensively instructed” his female victim to learn the game, picking a piece and saying she would be “leaving in a black box” if it was left last on the board.

A court also heard O’Shea, 42, of Mixenden, had assaulted the woman twice and insisted on sex every day.

O’Shea was jailed for four years and given a lifelong restraining order at Bradford Crown Court this week, after being the first convicted of the new charge of Controlling and Coercive Behaviour.

The charge was brought forward last year and carries a maximum punishment of 15 years’ jail.

A jury at Bradford heard O’Shea began his relationship with the woman after they met in a pub in March and helped her to move house following the end of her previous abusive relationship.

He went on to take control of her finances, giving her an allowance of £10 a week and refused to let her wash herself or her own clothes.

The victim told the court she was petrified of O’Shea and escaped from him in May.

Det Chief Insp Ed Chesters, of Calderdale Police, said: “I hope that this conviction demonstrates our commitment to victims of these types of offences.”