A Calderdale MP has raised a bill in parliament to highlight the need for greater protection for front-line emergency workers.

Halifax MP Holly Lynch lead a Ten Minute Rule Bill debate today which is also calling for tougher sentences for front-line public servants who often ‘go above and beyond to keep us safe’.

Under the current law there emergency service workers are not differentiated for tougher sentences.

Ms Lynch said ahead of the debate: “It is unacceptable to ask our emergency service responders to face assaults, and the law should reflect this.

“I have heard particularly shocking stories from emergency workers who have been spat at in the course of doing their jobs.

“Spitting at dedicated public servants has no place is our society and this bill aims to enshrine that in law.”

Latest figures from the West Yorkshire Police Federation show that around three officers are assaulted every day. Chairman Nick Smart said: If it continues like this, we will have over 1,200 reported assaults for the year. That’s a 20% increase on last year. In any other workplace ( NHS , schools) there would be a national outcry.”

The campaign has been backed by West Yorkshire Police’s Crime Commissioner Mark Burns-Williamson .