A halloween party has raised hundreds of pounds for charity in memory of a Huddersfield man savaged to death by a dog.

David Ellam, 52, died when was bitten when he tried to protect his Yorkshire terrier Rolo from another dog while walking outside his home in Sheepridge in August 2016.

He was rushed to hospital but died later from his injuries.

The dog involved, a multiple-cross Staffordshire bull terrier, was later destroyed.

Aaron Joseph, 29, of Riddings Road, Sheepridge, is due to face a trial at Leeds Crown Court next February after denying a charge of owning a dog dangerously out of control

David’s close friend Trisha Field staged the Halloween event at her home on Grasmere Road in Gledholt.

She said: “Dave was a very close friend of mine that I had known for over 30 years and I was there at the hospital when he died. The charities are Yorkshire Air Ambulance and the Huddersfield Town Foundation which he supported.”

Quite a lot of food was left over so Trisha will be giving it to the homeless in Huddersfield this weekend.