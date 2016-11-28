Video will play in

Campaigners fighting to stop the close of Huddersfield’s A&E took on the mannequin challenge outside HRI, on Saturday.

Hands Off HRI performed the bizarre but popular stunt to show local NHS bosses that they are ‘not budging’.

This follows the decision by Calderdale and Huddersfield health chiefs to press ahead with a plan which would close HRI’s A&E and centralise emergency care at Calderdale Royal Hospital, Halifax.

The mannequin challenge involves groups of people holding static poses like mannequins.

Extra kudos is awarded for poses which look unnatural and are difficult to hold.

The craze has been taken on by prominent sports professionals such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Andy Murray, as well as politicians such as Hillary Clinton and musicians including Jon Bon Jovi.