As Valentine’s Day approaches, hospital campaigners shrugged off their differences to show their love of HRI.

Despite recent ructions in the ‘Hands Off HRI’ campaign committee, members from both the original and splinter groups gathered by the Huddersfield Royal Infirmary to continue the fight.

Dozens of supporters from both camps stood together at the main entrance with toots of support coming from passing drivers.

Some went inside the hospital to present Valentine’s cards to doctors and nurses.

Campaign founder, Karl Deitch, explained: “We’re here to show our love for the staff of Huddersfield Royal Infirmary and show them how much we appreciate them.

“It’s approaching Valentine’s Day so we’ve taken some cards in and we’ve all signed them showing our appreciation for what they do.

“Hopefully they can see how much we love this place, we don’t want it go and we’ll fight tooth and nail for it.”

The huge campaign has been rocked by split, with political activists, largely members of Unison and the Socialist Workers Party, leaving the committee to form a new group that will target wider NHS issues at the same time.

Mr Deitch and his supporters have vowed to keep the campaign local, saying they want to keep politics out of it and focus solely on Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.

Dr Jackie Grunsell, a GP and former Kirklees councillor, has joined the splinter group.

She said she was glad both groups had still stood side by side to show their love for Huddersfield’s NHS staff.

“We’re fighting for the same thing,” she said.

“We think it’s brilliant that we can all get together here today and I hope that continues as much as possible.

“On certain issues we’re going to diverge, but on the whole when it comes to this hospital we all agree. We’ve just got slightly different strategies that we’re pursuing.”

She added: “Our people see it as a wider issue and want to link up with other groups but doesn’t detract at all from campaigning to save this hospital.

“We think that’s the most important thing.

“If we were to win this campaign it would give confidence to groups around the country to do the same thing.

“We see it as extremely important to win this fight.

“We felt a bit hamstrung and straight-jacketed in the situation as it was before and now we feel able to campaign in the way we think we need to in order to win.”