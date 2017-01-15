Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One whole year has passed since the Hands off HRI campaign was launched.

The campaign was set up to fight the local NHS’s plan to close Huddersfield Royal Infirmary’s A&E and move patients to Calderdale .

And what a year it’s been.

The news was first revealed early on January 15, 2016, that Huddersfield’s A&E could close, and Huddersfield Royal Infirmary could be demolished.

Part of the Right Care Right Time Right Place plan, the NHS said it was about making local services more efficient.

But the community was shocked - and the Hands Off HRI campaign group was quickly formed.

Their first event was a huge rally in St George’s Square on February 27, followed by a trip round town in the Examiner’s Battle Bus .

Throughout the year the tireless campaigners have never stopped their fight, hosting dozens of public rallies, fundraising events, and handed in a petition with more than 130,000 signatures to Number 10 and the department of health - never giving up, even when people said they thought it was a done deal.

The decision to go ahead with the plans was finally made in October - and even then campaigners refused to give up, announcing ‘the gloves are off!’

Since then they have held more fundraising events, had a meeting with a top lawyer and held protest rallies and meetings.

Today (Sunday) campaigners celebrated their milestone with a stand in the Kingsgate centre - topped with a big birthday cake!

Lindley councillor Gemma Wilson said: “Campaigners decided to organise the event to celebrate a year since founder Karl Deitch started the campaign.

“There were about 10 members of the campaign team including myself manning a stall, selling wristbands and key rings.

“Delicious Desserts in Huddersfield donated a handmade cake to the campaign which we were selling to the public.

“Lots of people stopped to chat, we were able to update on what’s been archived so far and where we are with it now and let people know the campaign is still going on.

“The hands off HRI team are remarkable with the time, energy and commitment they’ve given to the campaign to save our HRI.

“It was great to be able to celebrate a successful year with them and lovely to receive so much support for the campaign from shoppers in Kingsgate.

“Massive thanks also go to the Examiner for all the coverage and support.”

Campaign co-ordinator Nicola Jowett said: “Hands off HRI is extremely grateful for the immense support from local people and businesses. It’s been a rollercoaster year but we would like to remind people that this is far from a done deal.

“We would also say to the CCG we are still here and we will not give up until we have the safe, sustainable care that the residents of Huddersfield and Calderdale deserve.”