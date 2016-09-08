Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Hands off HRI: Clr says she used Google Maps to work out A&E travel times - so why can't health bosses do it?

Clr Jane Scullion implied that health chiefs could have used Google Maps to calculate times

Calderdale Royal Hospital

A councillor told hospital shake-up chiefs she was ‘narked’ with them for failing to provide A&E travel times by area.

And health scrutiny panel member, Clr Jane Scullion, implied that local NHS bosses could have used Google Maps to calculate the times it would take an ambulance to reach Calderdale Royal Hospital (CRH).

The Calderdale councillor made the remarks at a Kirklees and Calderdale joint scrutiny panel meeting on Wednesday.

The panel is reviewing the Right Care Right Time Right Place plan which will close Huddersfield’s A&E and centralise emergency care at CRH, Halifax.

If the panel is unhappy with the proposal it may refer it to Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt.

Traffic on calderdale way
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

In a response to questions posed by scrutiny councillors the CCGs (clinical commissioning groups) behind the plan admitted: “We do not know absolute travel times for people accessing care in an ambulance or for people accessing planned care via public transport.”

Emergency travel times emerged as the primary concern in an official report of a public consultation on the plan.

Clr Scullion said: “I am a bit narked about the lack of travel times from specific areas.”

The Labour councillor for Luddenden then told Kirklees and Calderdale health bosses that she had used Google Maps to work out journey times.

According to a study commissioned by authors of the plan, there will be ‘no significant disproportionate impacts’ on travel times if emergency services closed at either Huddersfield Royal Infirmary (HRI) or Calderdale Royal Hospital (CRH), Halifax.

A629 traffic to CRH video
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

But there were 4,700 blue light ambulance journeys from areas with HD7, HD8 and HD9 postcodes to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary’s (HRI) accident and emergency department, last year, according to figures obtained under Freedom of Information.

That includes villages across the Holme Valley, the Colne Valley and the Dearne Valley.

This has prompted concerns as to whether ambulance travel times, from outlying areas of Huddersfield to the emergency care centre at CRH, will be dangerously long.

A decision on whether the plan will proceed is expected on October 20.

A&E closure plan

#HandsOffHRI timeline What is PFI? Dr Ollerton answers your questions Right Care, Right Time, Right Place
1 of 4
Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

HandsOffHRI: Thousands pack into Greenhead Park for Funday Sunday festival

Marchers at Hands off HRI Funday Sunday. Photos by Neil Terry Photography

Festival followed well attended march from HRI to park

Related Tags

In The News
Hands off Huddersfield A&E
Politics
People
Jeremy Hunt
Organisations
Huddersfield Royal Infirmary
NHS
Calderdale Royal Hospital
Google
Labour Party
Places
Halifax
Kirklees

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

  1. Cummins Turbo Technologies
    Cummins axes its Ainley Top expansion plan
  2. Bradford Crown Court
    Chicken supplier Ansar Mahmood escapes jail over maggot-ridden meat premises
  3. Sheepridge
    Cannabis user didn't provide blood sample because of his 'low intelligence'
  4. Almondbury
    Why have these wheelie bins got people hot under the collar in Almondbury?
  5. Facebook
    Two killed in Brighouse car crash

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent