Doctors could tonight push the “nuclear option” button over the unpopular radical hospital shake-up plan.

GPs on the Local Medical Committee (LMC) are meeting tonight to discuss a vote of no confidence over the controversial Right Care, Right Time, Right Place (RCRTRP) scheme.

Health chiefs from the hospitals and two clinical commissioning groups (CCGs) have spent years hatching the RCRTRP plan to improve care for Kirklees and Calderdale, focussing emergency in Huddersfield.

But there was shock in January this year when the plan changed to include a huge downgrading of hospital care in Huddersfield and the transfer of emergency care to Halifax.

The CCGs said HRI would be demolished and a smaller replacement hospital at Acre Mills would not have a full A&E department . Instead it would have an urgent care centre – a lower level facility for less serious incidents.

GPs on the LMC , which represents 37 Huddersfield practices, have criticised the plan, said they weren’t consulted properly and called for the plan to be delayed for further discussion.

But on October 18, the GP members of Huddersfield and Calderdale CCGs unanimously voted to forge ahead.

Following the decision it was then revealed that the LMC has the power to oust to the boards of the CCGs.

This morning, Dr Bert Jindal, chairman of the LMC, confirmed that the matter was on the agenda for tonight’s meeting.

Dr Jindal said he expected “unanimous support” for a vote in no confidence but said there was still a number of steps to be taken following that before any action would be known.

It is thought, one or more members of the 15-strong Greater Huddersfield CCG board may be removed if at least half of GP practices within the CCG support the no confidence motion.

Dr Jindal said the LMC would make its next steps known later in the week.