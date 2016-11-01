GPs are remaining tight-lipped over whether they will seek a vote of no confidence against health chiefs over the future of Huddersfield’s A&E.
Family doctors on Huddersfield’s Local Medical Committee were due to be asked to support a no confidence vote at a meeting on Monday night.
LMC chairman Dr Bert Jindal declined to say what the outcome of the discussions was and said a press release would be issued later.
The 15-strong Greater Huddersfield Clinical Commissioning Group is pressing ahead with plans to close the A&E at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary and build a new planned care centre.
The doctors say they have the power to oust individual members of the CCG board if at least half of Huddersfield GPs support a no confidence vote.
The power has been described as a “nuclear option.”
Dr Jindal refused to say what the outcome of Monday’s meeting was and said: “We will be issuing a press release later.
“There is due process to be followed and we will be in touch with the Examiner later. There are a couple more steps we need to follow.”
Karl Deitch, founder of the Hands Off HRI campaign, said a vote of no confidence would be a big boost.