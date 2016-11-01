Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

GPs are remaining tight-lipped over whether they will seek a vote of no confidence against health chiefs over the future of Huddersfield’s A&E.

Family doctors on Huddersfield’s Local Medical Committee were due to be asked to support a no confidence vote at a meeting on Monday night.

LMC chairman Dr Bert Jindal declined to say what the outcome of the discussions was and said a press release would be issued later.

The 15-strong Greater Huddersfield Clinical Commissioning Group is pressing ahead with plans to close the A&E at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary and build a new planned care centre.

The doctors say they have the power to oust individual members of the CCG board if at least half of Huddersfield GPs support a no confidence vote.

The power has been described as a “nuclear option.”

Dr Jindal refused to say what the outcome of Monday’s meeting was and said: “We will be issuing a press release later.

“There is due process to be followed and we will be in touch with the Examiner later. There are a couple more steps we need to follow.”

Karl Deitch, founder of the Hands Off HRI campaign, said a vote of no confidence would be a big boost.