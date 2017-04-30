Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hands OFF HRI has changed its name to ‘Let’s Save HRI’ to avoid confusion with rival campaigners.

The movement to save the infirmary from demolition has been hit by a split after arguments about the direction of the campaign.

For the past three months two groups with near identical names have been operating.

Founder member Karl Deitch was forced to call his group ‘Original Hands Off HRI’ after leading members of the committee departed and formed a splinter group dubbed ‘Official Hands Off HRI’ – taking much of the campaign material with them.

After multiple attempts at reconciliation, the two groups agreed in recent weeks that they could not work together amid a difference in opinion of how to operate.

Mr Deitch’s group want to focus solely on Huddersfield and take no part in national NHS campaign work or attacks on the government.

The Official Hands Off HRI group – led by trade unionist Mike Forster – are determined to link their campaign to stop HRI being downgraded with ongoing political campaigning against NHS cuts across the country.

After months of arguing, the two groups have now signed an agreement to work separately but both give 80% of their fund raising to a central pot controlled by lawyers.

Founder of the original Hands Off HRI campaign, Karl Deitch, said the committee had agreed to a name change to halt the confusion and revive the campaign.

A poll was held on the group’s Facebook page with ‘Let’s Save HRI’ the clear winner.

Mr Deitch said: “We have decided to do this due to the community not knowing who was who.

“We felt it was only right we do something about it and we now hope that trust can come back and the community will support our campaign, our events and help our local fight.

“As a campaign we will work inclusively with any political party as long as they want to save our HRI and A&E, and all services. Leave politics at the door and all work together to safeguard our future health services for our community. Our group doesn't take sides with any party and have worked closely with both Barry Sheerman and Jason McCartney to get the result we want.

“The new name marries up with the Facebook page name that started this massive campaign and motion – ‘Let’s Save Huddersfield A&E’.

“Our campaign aim hasn’t changed – just the name to distinguish ourselves and distance ourselves from other campaigns.

“Public confidence is key to our fight, now they can be confident in supporting us.”