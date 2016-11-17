Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Campaign group Hands Off HRI will be holding a public meeting with a top lawyer to discuss a potential legal challenge to a controversial hospital shake-up.

Yogi Amin, of Irwin Mitchell , will be discussing how Hands Off HRI may be able to derail the Right Care Right Time Right Place plan.

The prominent public law specialist will be speaking alongside representatives from fellow campaigns from Lewisham , Grantham and Chorley, at Lord Street Methodist Mission, on November 21 (7pm).

There will also be a discussion of the potential reduction in services from Honley Ambulance Station .

Helen Kingston, of Hands Off HRI, said: “This is a chance for the public, those who have tirelessly supported this campaign, to get an update on what goes on that maybe they don’t see.

“As well as the fantastic events organised, an awful lot goes on in the background.

“We invite anyone to come and listen, ask questions, and get involved. This campaign is all of ours.”

Under the Right Care Right Time Right Place plan Huddersfield Royal Infirmary would be demolished and replaced with a smaller hospital.

It will have an urgent care unit but no emergency care centre.

Emergency care will be centralised at Calderdale Royal Hospital , Halifax.