Protestors from Huddersfield led the way at a mass rally in London in defence of hospital services.

A 150-strong contingent from Hands Off HRI – who are campaigning to keep A&E services at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary – were at the forefront as 250,000 demonstrators marched to the Houses of Parliament to demand more funding for the NHS.

The local protesters are opposing plans by the Kirklees and Calderdale Clinical Commissioning Group to demolish Huddersfield Royal Infirmary at Lindley and replace it with smaller emergency care centre – and move accident and emergency to Calderdale Royal Hospital in Halifax.

The campaigners also met actor Julie Hesmondhalgh, currently starring alongside Skelmanthorpe's Jodie Whittaker in ITV drama Broadchurch.

(Photo: Victoria Jones/PA Wire)

Mike Forster, chairman of Hands Off HRI, said: “On Saturday, 250,000 marched to demand an end to cuts and closures and to properly fund our NHS. From Huddersfield, 150 of us went down to show our support and we were rightly placed at the front of the protest. All over the country they are watching our fight to save A&E services and to stop the downgrade of HRI.”

Mr Forster said: “We have woken a sleeping giant. People are passionate about the NHS. The government plans to cut another £22bn from the NHS budget by 2020. If that goes ahead, we will not only lose our A&E but also our hospital. If the government is forced to retreat, we will secure the funding to keep both.”

Audley Buckle, one of the protestors who travelled to London, said: “Everyone was in good spirits. There wasn’t a cross word said. Everyone was friendly. All they had on their minds was saving the NHS.”