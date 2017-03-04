Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 100 people campaigning against the closure of Huddersfield Royal Infirmary’s A&E department took their fight to London today (Saturday).

About 150 people from the Hands of HRI campaign set off from St George’s Square in three coaches to join a national “It’s Our NHS” demonstration marching from Tavistock Square to the Houses of Parliament where they will be addressed by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

The protesters are opposing plans by the Kirklees and Calderdale Clinical Commissioning Group to demolish Huddersfield Royal Infirmary at Lindley to be replaced by a smaller hospital. The plans would also see Accident and Emergency moved to Calderdale Royal Hospital in Halifax.

Audley Buckle, of Hands Off HRI, said while campaigning against the local plans, objectors had also been forced to recognise the wider effects of similar policies nationally, which were having an effect around the country.

He said: “Our NHS is in crisis. Years of underfunding have brought a winter crisis of epic proportions – A&E patients waiting on trolleys in excess of four hours or more, cancelled operations due to lack of beds caused by underfunding of social care, resulting in patients who are well enough to go home with support, having to remain in hospitals.

“In addition GPs, mental health, ambulance and community services are on their knees.”