The battle to save HRI will be seen across the country with a special appearance on The One Show.

The ‘Hands Off HRI’ campaign, backed by the Examiner, is set to feature on the BBC One on Tuesday night (November 1).

A film crew shadowed campaign founder Karl Deitch on the turbulent decision day for the controversial scheme on October 20.

Karl, 37, president of the group, will feature as he prepared for the result of nine months campaigning against the plan.

He was filmed at home, visiting the Examiner offices, attending the health meeting and then travelling to Calderdale Royal to demonstrate the difficult journey that patients face.

A second crew spoke to the Dawson family from Dalton whose daughter Millie, 4, was saved by HRI A&E after she was struck down with meningitis.

Said Karl: “Hopefully Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt is watching and if he wants to come up and travel round we will make him a brew.”

He added: “It’s fantastic exposure for the campaign, millions of people watch the One Show.

“If people see it they might say these proposals are ridiculous and I want to step in and help.”

Karl also said he hoped the film might inspire others to campaign against NHS cuts in their areas.

“We think we’re the biggest campaign in the UK,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the film and hopefully it gives the campaign good luck.”

There was outrage as health bosses voted to press ahead with their plan to demolish the infirmary and focus emergency care at Calderdale Royal in Halifax.

It is proposed to create a new smaller hospital in Huddersfield which would have an ‘urgent care centre’ to deal with accidents and illnesses. But the most serious emergency cases would be sent to Halifax or other hospitals in West Yorkshire.

The One Show airs at 7pm on BBC 1.