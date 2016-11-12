Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Campaigners battling to prevent the closure of Huddersfield’s A&E have slammed another ‘standard letter’ from the Government.

Hands Off HRI handed a petition with more than 130,000 signatures to the Number 10 and the Department of Health last month.

The campaign fighting to derail the unpopular Right Care Right Time Right Place plan joined similar campaigns from across England, at Westminster.

But they were disappointed to receive another ‘standard’ response from the Department, earlier this month, claiming that a decision on the plan was a ‘local matter’.

The ‘local matter’ line has previously been used by Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt.

The latest letter signed by Department of Health Minister of State, Philip Dunne, says: “The decision to change services in Huddersfield and Calderdale is a local matter, which is not being directed from Westminster.”

The letter has sparked anger among campaigners.

Hands Off HRI secretary Nicola Jowett said: “I do not feel that you have fully understood what the aims of #HandsOffHRI are. We are not against any changes being made to local services, we simply demand that these services are safe and are formulated with the paramount consideration being the best patient care rather than cost.”