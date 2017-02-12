Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The ‘national’ Hands Off HRI group has said that the local campaign is still its priority.

The ‘official’ Hands Off HRI added it was ‘travelling in the same direction’ as the locally focused group following a split between committee members.

Natalie Ratcliffe, of the national group, said the campaign would be more effective if it worked with other campaigns fighting NHS cuts.

Ms Ratcliffe, a Unison organiser, said: “Hands off HRI are continuing its pledge to the people of Huddersfield to pursue a legal challenge. Fundraising and events are our key priorities.

“Fighting locally is our priority.”

She added: “As a country we cannot escape the fact that the NHS is in crisis. It’s in the media every day; the repercussions from this will touch us all.”

The national campaign will front a march on Westminster against NHS cuts next month.

Ms Ratcliffe said: “Hands Off HRI have been invited to join a demonstration in London called by Health Campaigns Together on March 4.

“The campaign did the same thing back in October 2016 on a much smaller scale.

“We are marching with other campaign groups in the very same predicament as us. We all want adequate funding for our NHS services locally and nationally.”

Ms Ratcliffe said the local campaign should be part of a ‘bigger jigsaw’ of campaigns fighting against the root causes of the Huddersfield and national NHS crises.

She said: “We believe being part of a bigger jigsaw of campaigns will help strengthen our hand against the CCGs. The CCGs are short of funds, and cannot carry out their current plan without going further into deficit.

“Additional funding will help us win our local fight.”

Ms Ratcliffe said that her campaign was the same as before.

She said: “We have been clear in our letters to councillors, MPs and most importantly the CCG whom we are challenging.

“Irwin Mitchell solicitors are representing us, we have the same treasurer and same name. We are still the same local campaign. Nothing has changed.”

She added: “We will not be engaging in media debates with those who have chosen to take a different path. Our quest remains the same. It’s to challenge the CCG on their proposal to close our A&E.”

Hands Off HRI, which formed in January 2016 to fight the closure of Huddersfield’s A&E, has split into two camps.

The local camp believes the movement should focus on the local issue and remain ‘pan-political.’