Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Founder of the original Hands Off HRI Karl Deitch has said the campaign split was not his decision.

Mr Deitch, who started the campaign via Facebook a year ago, has hit out against the division of the campaign into ‘local’ and ‘national’ camps.

The Golcar dad-of-three said he had no say in the split and has dismissed it as a "coup attempt by a few to force the campaign to go national and pursue political agendas."

In a statement Mr Deitch said: “The recent portrayed split of Hands off HRI (published by the Examiner) was not a choice made by myself, nor did we get a say in it.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Hands Off HRI's Karl Deitch reacts to Hands Off HRI 'split' Share this video Watch Next

“In November, the committee made an agreement that the two groups would stay together and work side by side.

“This has never been brought back to the committee for discussion or disagreement.”

Mr Deitch added: “This has been nothing more than a coup attempt by a few to force the campaign to go national and pursue political agendas, even though the majority of public posts have been to say that they want to stay local.”

The Hands Off HRI founder added that the split has been organised by ‘seasoned political activists’ Hands Off HRI chairman and trade unionist Mike Forster, local GP and former councillor Jackie Grunsell and former Hands Off HRI secretary Natalie Ratcliffe, a regional organiser for the union Unison.

He said: “It is no surprise considering Mike, Jackie and Natalie are very seasoned political activists whereas the members of Hands off HRI are just everyday people fighting to save the hospital services.”

Mr Deitch said his campaign would stay true to its original aims in the fight for Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.

He said: “The Hands off HRI Campaign that was born on the Let’s Save Huddersfield A&E Facebook page is still very much associated with us and the public have been very supportive of us for staying true to the campaigns origins. It is thought that both local MPs remain supportive as does Mike Ramsden who has been elected as the new chair of Hands Off HRI.”

Mike Ramsden is currently chief executive of a Hull hospital trust.

Mr Deitch added: “I would like to apologise on behalf of the campaign for any confusion that has been caused and for any negativity that will undoubtedly surface but please be assured that we will continue in our fight for hospital services and will not be sidetracked by this.”

The Examiner has contacted the ‘national’ Hands Off HRI camp for comment.