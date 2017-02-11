Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The split between the ‘national’ and ‘local’ camps of Hands Off HRI has been confirmed.

But what does this mean for the campaign and will it affect the chances of derailing an unpopular plan to close Huddersfield’s A&E?

This and other questions will be answered below.

What has happened?

The ‘national’ camp has decided to join a national fight against NHS cuts.

Because we have a Conservative Government this could be seen as a cause against Government policy. Some members of Hands Off HRI were uncomfortable with this as (among other reasons) Huddersfield has one Conservative MP and many Tory councillors who are also fighting the closure of Huddersfield Royal Infirmary's A&E.

Members of the ‘local’ camp believe, while there is a national NHS crisis in the background, the campaign is best tackled locally.

The ‘national’ camp believes in linking up with similar campaigns including in Grantham, Chorley and London and taking on the Government.

Which key people are in the ‘local’ camp and who is in the ‘national’ camp?

Local: Hands Off HRI founder Karl Deitch, former Hands Off HRI secretary Nicola Jowett and soon-to-retire Hull NHS chief Mike Ramsden who will become its chairman.

National: Former Hands Off HRI secretary Natalie Ratcliffe and former campaign chairman Mike Forster.

You can’t have two campaigns called Hands Off HRI. Who will take the name?

While trademarks can be copyrighted a name cannot be.

The ‘national’ camp has adopted the ‘Official Hands Off HRI’ while the ‘local’ camp is calling itself the ‘original’ Hands Off HRI.

Natalie Ratcliffe is sole director of the company Hands Off HRI Ltd so she has the right to the company name.

Expect wranglings in the future over what names will be used for the different camps.

Who ‘controls’ the £40,000 raised by the Hands Off HRI?

The ‘community fighting fund’ to mount a legal challenge against can be accessed by an independent treasurer.

The account has three signatories: Karl Deitch, Cristina George and Jackie Grunsell. Two signatories are required to sign for any account activity. As Ms George and Ms Grunsell have joined the ‘national’ camp, the ‘local’ group cannot currently access the funds.

Will this weaken the campaign?

It remains to be seen but it is likely that one campaign will have a significantly higher profile than the other.

Is reconciliation possible?

Members of both camps have said this could be possible through an intermediary.