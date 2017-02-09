Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Questions have been raised about what will happen to the money raised by Hands Off HRI campaigners should the group 'split'.

Supporters of the campaign fighting to save Huddersfield A&E from closure have posted queries on Facebook about where the money is - and if it will still be used to fund a legal challenge to try and stop health chiefs closing the A&E department under the Right Care, Right Time, Right Place proposals.

The concerns come after the news that founder Karl Deitch is to ‘split’ from fellow campaigners in certain aspects of the campaign.

One camp, led by Mr Deitch, wants the campaign to remain local and steer clear of party politics.

The other, led by Hands Off HRI chairman Mike Forster and former campaign secretary Natalie Ratcliffe, wants the campaign to join the national wave of protests against NHS cuts.

To reassure members, Hands Off HRI has answered a few questions about the campaign cash.

How much money has been raised by Hands Off HRI?

The campaign has raised approximately £40,000.

How was the money raised?

It was raised through events such as the Funday Sunday festival and a black tie ball as well as local collections and online donations.

Where is the money?

It is held in the Hands Off HRI community account. The bank account is managed by the group's finance committee and the treasurer has access to withdraw money - but withdrawals require two of three signatories for approval.

What is the money for?

It is to pay for a legal challenge against the Right Care Right Time Right Place plan.

Hands Off HRI secretary Nicola Jowett said: “The campaign have always said that the money was for a legal challenge against the CCGs proposals and that can never change.”

Has some of it been spent?

Yes. Some has been used to pay the campaign’s solicitor Irwin Mitchell.