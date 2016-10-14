Login Register
Hands Off HRI: Tickets still left for auction and ball with rare prizes galore

Saturday's Cedar Court bash features items from Tyrone Nurse and Darren Baker

Boxer Tyrone Nurse receives Hands Off HRI t-shirt from campaign organiser Karl Deitch - Northern Fitness, Linthwaite.

Tickets are still available for #HandsOffHRI’s dinner, ball and auction at Cedar Court, Ainley Top, tomorrow night (Saturday).

And there will be rare and desirable auction items galore at the party which starts at 7pm.

Among the listed goodies are boxing champion Tyrone Nurse’s autographed gloves and originals from renowned artists Darren Baker and Ashley Jackson.

There will be a House of Fraser ladies’ gift box worth £559 and men’s gift box worth £350.

Boxer Tyrone Nurse

Also on the list are weekend breaks, restaurants vouchers and other goodies.

Money raised at the event will go towards #HandsOffHRI’s legal fund.

The campaign hopes to derail the Right Care Right Time Right Place plan which would end emergency care at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.

Campaign president Karl Deitch said: “There are still some tickets left so get yourself one and come to what promises to be a great evening where you can get your hands on some rare and brilliant auction items.”

For more information and tickets visit: www.facebook.com/events/187774581624156

