Campaign group Hands Off HRI has been building another weapon against the closure of Huddersfield’s A&E – an official record.

Have-a-go choristers crammed into a campaigner’s house on Saturday to record ‘Save Our HRI’.

It is hoped the anthem, written by Paul Lucker, will sell between 4,000 to 8,000 copies which would place it in the UK Top 40.

Money raised from sales of the song will go towards the campaign’s potential legal battle against the Right Care Right Time Right Place plan.

Under the plan Huddersfield Royal Infirmary (HRI) would be demolished and replaced with a smaller hospital with an urgent care unit – but no emergency care centre.

Emergency care would be centralised at Calderdale Royal Hospital, Halifax.

‘Save Our HRI’ was recorded in stages by Vibration Studios with musicians Steve Mathan (drums), Sam Cockshot (bass), Damien Garside (guitar), Ian Rafferty (keyboards) and Alison Johnson (lead vocals) laying down a demo track.

This was used as a guide for the Hands Off HRI Choir, directed by Ian Rafferty and featuring 31 members of the campaign, to record their part. The instruments and lead vocals will be recorded later.

Among the choir members was Hands Off HRI Secretary, Nicola Jowett.

Nicola said: “It was awesome fun. The atmosphere was great.

“It was recorded by Vibration Studios who came out to where we were and gave us a hefty discount to help the campaign.

“The musical director was Ian Rafferty and he was really good at managing 31 people who have never done anything like this before.

“Depending on the source you read, we need 4,000 to 8,000 sales in a week to hit the top 40. This would be amazing for everyone involved.”

‘Save Our HRI’ is expected to be released early this year, although a date is yet to be set.

Hands Off HRI celebrates its first birthday on January 15 with a giant cake at The Kingsgate Centre.

The group, which now has tens of thousands of supporters, began as a Facebook group called ‘Let’s Save Huddersfield A&E’.

It was started by Golcar dad-of-three Karl Deitch following the announcement by Huddersfield and Calderdale health bosses that Huddersfield was to lose its emergency care.

Since then Hands Off HRI has held rallies, marches and a festival which have attracted thousands of supporters.

The group has enjoyed national coverage including a coveted slot on the BBC1 primetime programme ‘The One Show’.

The campaign so far has culminated in a demonstration with similar campaigns from around the UK in Trafalgar Square, plus a march on the Department of Health.