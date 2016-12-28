Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Campaigners battling to stop the closure of Huddersfield’s A&E say they will fight as hard in 2017 as they did in 2016.

Hands Off HRI will be hosting its first birthday party, releasing an official anthem and organising another demonstration in London as part of its 2017 campaign.

The campaign, which has enjoyed national media coverage, will be one year old on January 15 and it is planning a party at the Kingsgate Shopping Centre in Huddersfield to coincidence with the anniversary. Details will be announced later.

In February, Hands Off HRI will be releasing an official anthem on download and CD.

The Hands Off HRI band has recruited a myriad of musicians and has been rehearsing to record the song ‘Save Our HRI.’

A demo version of the song, written by Paul Lucker, can be heard by clicking here

The campaign hopes to sell at least 6,000 copies which could put it in the Top 40.

Following Hands Off HRI’s high-profile trip to Westminster, the campaign will be joining a national march through London on March 4.

And in September there are plans for another event in Greenhead Park after the campaign’s successful Funday Sunday festival in the park.

Campaign secretary Nicola Jowett said: “2017 will see us celebrating the campaign’s first birthday, releasing the Hands Off HRI song, plenty of fundraising and hopefully victory.

“2017 will see Hands Off HRI with as much fight as 2016.

“The support we had in 2016 was amazing and we are truly grateful for it and in return we will continue to fight for the services we all deserve.

“There will also be plenty of other events running through the year including another vigil and, as always, these will be open to anyone to come and get involved or just say hello.”

Hands Off HRI is hoping to derail the Right Care Right Time Right Place plan.

The plan would see HRI demolished and replaced with a smaller hospital containing an urgent care centre but no emergency care unit.

Emergency care would be centralised at Calderdale Royal Hospital, Halifax.

It would also see more services moved into the community.

A Kirklees and Calderdale joint health scrutiny panel, which could refer the plan to an Independent Reconfiguration Panel, is expected to make a decision in February.

If the Kirklees and Calderdale panel is unhappy with the plan and ‘calls in’ the proposal, Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt will have the final say on whether it goes ahead.

Hands Off HRI can be contacted by e-mail on hohri.secretary@gmail.com