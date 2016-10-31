The video will start in 8 Cancel

The undead took over the Piazza in Huddersfield town centre as part of the fight to save Huddersfield A&E.

The Hands Off HRI Zombie Slouch saw campaigners dress up as zombies on Saturday — including Last of the Summer Wine characters!

Nicola Jowett, campaign secretary, said: “Some of the outfits were fantastic including a wonderful Compo and Norah.

“We’ve had our song recorded too, Save our HRI, written by Paul Lucker, which we played and that went down really well.

“We have a couple of decent events coming up soon too. A good, old-fashioned variety show at St Pat’s at 7pm on November 19. Tickets cost £5 and people can pay on the door.

“And on November 21 we’re having a public meeting at the Methodists Mission on Lord Street from 7pm when our solicitor from Irwin Mitchell will be in attendance.”

All the pictures in our video gallery were taken by Debbie Dunnill-Siswick.