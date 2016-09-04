Login Register
HandsOffHRI: Thousands pack into Greenhead Park for Funday Sunday festival

Festival followed well attended march from HRI to park

Marchers at Hands off HRI Funday Sunday. Photos by Neil Terry Photography
It was a Sunday of fun.

But behind #HandsOffHRI’s Funday Sunday there was a serious message: Huddersfield’s threatened A&E department needs to stay open.

Before the main event hundreds of campaign supporters gathered next to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary (HRI) for a march in protest at the plan which would close its A&E and centralise emergency care in Halifax.

The march made its way along Acre Street and down New Hey Road waving banners and shouting slogans such as ‘CCG hear us say, HRI is here to stay’.

Traffic along the main road into Huddersfield was stopped as the procession made its way into and round Greenhead Park for the Funday Sunday Festival.

The festival began with speeches for #HandsOffHRI campaign leader Mike Forster and local MPs Jason McCartney and Barry Sheerman.

Sunday Funday at Greenhead Park
Paul Holmes, branch secretary of Kirklees Unison, also spoke about cuts across the NHS.

The speeches were then followed by live bands beginning with Six Months in Mexico, metal band Days of Riot, Vital Statistix, The Sellouts, Superfly, rock covers band Storm and Take That tribute act Take That Live.

Between bands there were speeches from fellow anti-NHS cuts campaigns such as Save Lewisham Hospital and Protect Chorley Hospital.

Protest march at the Hands off HRI Funday Sunday. Photo by Neil Terry Photography
And on the park bandstand there were performances from Linthwaite Brass Band, Mucipups Ukulele Band, Lindley Brass Band, Deadbeat Brass and Pennine Jazz.

The festival also included dance and martial arts demonstrations, fairground rides and stalls.

A particularly popular stall, run by Upper Colne Valley Save Huddersfield A&E, allowed participants to throw wet sponges at an actor playing Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt.

Marchers at the Hands off HRI Funday Sunday. Photo by Neil Terry Photography
Enjoying the festival was Gillian Davies, from Birchencliffe, and Vicky Rimicans, from Dalton.

Gillian, 41, said: “It’s a good effort. The festival is lovely.”

Vicky, 38, added: “Let’s hope this works.”

#HandsOffHRI founder and honorary president Karl Deitch was present on the march and at the festival.

Placards at the Hands off HRI Funday Sunday. Photo by Neil Terry Photography
He said: “The turnout has been fantastic.

“It will make a big difference to us because we’re still together.

“It’s solidarity as a town and the CCGs need to look and see we’re not stopping.

“They need to go to plan B.”

Marchers at the Hands off HRI Funday Sunday in Greeenhead Park. Photo by Neil Terry Photography
Under the controversial Right Care Right Time Right Place plan, HRI will be demolished and replaced with a new, smaller hospital. It will have an urgent care department but no emergency unit.

A decision on the plan is expected on October 20.

Huddersfield MP Barry Sheerman among the Hands off HRI Funday Sunday marchers. Photo by Neil Terry Photography
An official public consultation revealed majority opposition to the proposal with respondents particularly concerned over travel times to the proposed enhanced A&E at Calderdale Royal Hospital, Halifax.

