It was a Sunday of fun.

But behind #HandsOffHRI’s Funday Sunday there was a serious message: Huddersfield’s threatened A&E department needs to stay open.

Before the main event hundreds of campaign supporters gathered next to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary (HRI) for a march in protest at the plan which would close its A&E and centralise emergency care in Halifax.

The march made its way along Acre Street and down New Hey Road waving banners and shouting slogans such as ‘CCG hear us say, HRI is here to stay’.

Traffic along the main road into Huddersfield was stopped as the procession made its way into and round Greenhead Park for the Funday Sunday Festival.

The festival began with speeches for #HandsOffHRI campaign leader Mike Forster and local MPs Jason McCartney and Barry Sheerman.

Paul Holmes, branch secretary of Kirklees Unison, also spoke about cuts across the NHS.

The speeches were then followed by live bands beginning with Six Months in Mexico, metal band Days of Riot, Vital Statistix, The Sellouts, Superfly, rock covers band Storm and Take That tribute act Take That Live.

Between bands there were speeches from fellow anti-NHS cuts campaigns such as Save Lewisham Hospital and Protect Chorley Hospital.

And on the park bandstand there were performances from Linthwaite Brass Band, Mucipups Ukulele Band, Lindley Brass Band, Deadbeat Brass and Pennine Jazz.

The festival also included dance and martial arts demonstrations, fairground rides and stalls.

A particularly popular stall, run by Upper Colne Valley Save Huddersfield A&E, allowed participants to throw wet sponges at an actor playing Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt.

Enjoying the festival was Gillian Davies, from Birchencliffe, and Vicky Rimicans, from Dalton.

Gillian, 41, said: “It’s a good effort. The festival is lovely.”

Vicky, 38, added: “Let’s hope this works.”

#HandsOffHRI founder and honorary president Karl Deitch was present on the march and at the festival.

He said: “The turnout has been fantastic.

“It will make a big difference to us because we’re still together.

“It’s solidarity as a town and the CCGs need to look and see we’re not stopping.

“They need to go to plan B.”

Under the controversial Right Care Right Time Right Place plan, HRI will be demolished and replaced with a new, smaller hospital. It will have an urgent care department but no emergency unit.

A decision on the plan is expected on October 20.

An official public consultation revealed majority opposition to the proposal with respondents particularly concerned over travel times to the proposed enhanced A&E at Calderdale Royal Hospital, Halifax.