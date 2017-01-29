Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s the Year of the Rooster – and organisers of Chinese New Year events in Huddersfield had plenty to crow about.

On Saturday more than 200 people watched a traditional Chinese lion dance and demonstrations of Tai Chi at the Yorkshire Children’s Centre at Brian Jackson House.

Hundreds more took part in Chinese New Year events at Marsden library.

Michelle He, owner of Fu Lin Chinese takeaway, showed youngsters how to make vegetable spring rolls.

Visitors could also try their hand at Chinese calligraphy while youngsters helped decorate a Chinese dragon head and made puppets and masks. Dancers from the Bernadette Heys School of Dance also performed.

Sheila Bates, of the Friends of Marsden Library, said: “It has gone absolutely brilliantly. We had 200 to 300 people during the day.

"It’s the first time we have had an event like this. We were funded by a grant from the Cuckoo’s Nest charity shop this year, but now we have the banners it will probably become a regular event.”

The town centre event began with the Sheffield Lion Dancers performing for shoppers outside the bus station before moving the Brian Jackson House.

The event, staged by the Huddersfield Chinese Community Centre with support from the Yorkshire Children’s Centre and lottery funding also featured dancers from Leeds Chinese Community School.

Organiser Sue Chung said the rooster was considered lucky and added: “It is recognised as a hard-working and intelligent animal – the early bird that catches the worm!”

The rooster is the 10th in a 12-year cycle of Chinese zodiac signs. Rooster years include 1921, 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993 and 2005. The rooster is said to be the epitome of fidelity and punctuality.